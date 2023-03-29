Tennessee 4-star WR Amari Jefferson names his top 12 schools

On Tuesday, Baylor School (Tenn.) four-star wide receiver Amari Jefferson announced his top 12 schools on Twitter.

His list of finalists includes Alabama, Tennessee, Clemson, Oklahoma, Colorado, Georgia, Oregon, Miami, Florida State, South Carolina, Penn State and Georgia Tech.

Jefferson (6-foot-1, 195 pounds) is coming off a productive Junior year, having posted 72 catches, 1,370 receiving yards and 17 touchdowns. According to On3’s rankings, he’s No. 43 among wide receivers and No. 4 overall in the state of Tennessee.

Overall, Jefferson has offers from 24 schools; currently, Alabama is the favorite to get his commitment at 39.8%, followed by Georgia (21.2%), Tennessee (12.3%) and Kentucky (5.4%).

