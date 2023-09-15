Andrew Luck returns to football as part-time high school coach

After retiring from the NFL in August 2019, little has been heard from Andrew Luck, a star quarterback from the moment he stepped on the gridiron. He’s now back in the football landscape, serving as a part-time coach at Palo Alto High School (Calif.) while he studies for his master’s degree at Stanford, according to the Mercury News.

Luck coaches at practices twice a week and has led workouts including individual passing drills, timing routes with quarterbacks and wide receivers, and the scout team defense.

Funny enough, when Luck first reached out to coach Dave DeGeronimo last fall, DeGeronimo either didn’t see the email or didn’t respond, as his focus was on the playoffs, the Mercury News wrote. It wasn’t until the athletic director received a phone call in April that Luck and DeGeronimo had a conversation.

Obviously, DeGeronimo was more than happy to have help from the Stanford legend and four-time Pro Bowl quarterback.

“I was going to take whatever he could offer,” the coach told the news outlet.

Luck got into the groove immediately, as described by Palo Alto quarterback Declan Packer.

“The first week he got here, we have our whole playbook and he walks in not knowing any of our plays,” Packer explained to the news outlet. “The next day he comes, he knew every single play. It was crazy — he knows everything about football.”

Palo Alto is hoping to use that knowledge to build them up. The team went 7-7 last year and won six straight games at the perfect time, parlaying those victories into the CIF Central Coast Section Div. V championship before falling in the Div. 6-AA regional finals.

Through three games this year, Palo Alto is 2-1. With help from not only Luck but also former Palo Alto 2010 championship quarterback Christoph Bono, prospects are looking high for the Vikings.