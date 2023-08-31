Arkansas flips OL Kai Greer from Stanford for their class of 2024

As most college football teams prepare to kick off their 2023 season this weekend, the recruiting game has slowed to a grind this week. There are still some prizes being found, though. Alabama got themselves a local three-star tight end a couple of days ago, and Arkansas just added some depth to their offensive line.

Here’s how Marvin Ridge (NC) three-star offensive tackle Kai Greer announced his commitment to the Razorbacks on Wednesday night after previously having been committed to Stanford.

I am excited to announce that I am committing to the University of Arkansas! I’d like to thank my family, @CoachLeggett78, and Coach Carter for believing in me and helping me reach my goals.@CoachSamPittman @CoachCKennedy @RivalsFriedman @RazorbackFB @BrianDohn247 pic.twitter.com/uIlAiU215Z — Kai_Greer74 (@KGreer74) August 31, 2023

Greer (6-foot-6, 285 pounds) had offers from 25 other schools, including Boston College, Campbell, Duke and Penn State. He ranks as high as No. 7 in the state and No. 27 at his position, both at Rivals.

It’s not a huge blow, but it doesn’t help Stanford – currently slotted at No. 22 in the nation in the 2024 recruiting rankings. Arkansas jumped one spot, leap-frogging Ole Miss into being ranked No. 20 in the country.

