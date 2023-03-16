Arkansas adds 4-star wide receiver Noreel White to their class of 2024

On Monday, St. Martin (MS) four-star wide receiver Noreel White announced his commitment to Nebraska.

According to 247Sports, White (5-foot-11, 170 pounds) also had offers from Auburn, Florida State, LSU, Mississippi State, Ole Miss, Southern Miss and UNLV. White’s commitment is a surprise and a blow to Mississippi in particular. On3’s prediction model had Ole Miss as a 91.4% favorite to get him.

Arkansas is getting an extremely versatile playmaker who can impact both sides of the ball. While he’s listed as wide receiver, he plays multiple positions. This past season he scored five rushing touchdowns, caught eight touchdown passes and recorded three interceptions, per MaxPreps.

White is the second big addition for Arkansas over the last several days. They also added Memphis University School (Tenn.) defensive lineman Dion Stutts over the weekend, who was also favored to go to Ole Miss.

Rivals has White ranked No. 47 among wide receivers in his class and No. 13 overall in the state.

