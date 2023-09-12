Arrest made in the shooting of a security guard at an upstate New York football game

A suspect has turned himself in following the shooting of a security guard at a high school football game in the upstate New York town of Utica.

According to reports, a security guard had turned away a group that was attempting to enter the weekend game between Proctor High School and Binghamton. A fight broke out between roughly a dozen people when a 16-year-old allegedly shot the security guard in the back of the head.

On Monday, the teenage suspect turned himself in to authorities. His name was not released as he is underage, but he will be prosecuted as an adult.

The individual did not attend either high school but, according to the Utica Police Department, “is enrolled in an alternative educational program.”

At the time of his arrest, the suspect was being charged with:

Attempted Murder in the second degree

Criminal Possession of a weapon in the second degree

Criminal Possession of a weapon in the third degree (School Grounds)

Criminal Possession of a Firearm

Criminal Use of a Firearm in the first degree

