4-star QB Austin Simmons finishes high school 2 years early, plans to enroll at Ole Miss

Four-star quarterback Austin Simmons’ best statistics are not one on the field: They are in the classroom. The 17-year-old just graduated from high school two years early with a 5.34 GPA, according to On3 Sports’ Hayes Fawcett.

The young star flipped his commitment from Florida to Ole Miss, he announced in a joint release with Fawcett, and plans to enroll this summer.

Simmons was homeschooled and finished high school at age 16 with the help of online courses, according to the Palm Beach Post. He had completed 15 college credits last August and is on track to receive an Associate’s degree this summer. With that, he could enter Ole Miss as a junior.

On the football field, Simmons broke former NFL receive Anquan Bolden’s Pahokee High School (Fla.) single-season passing record by throwing for 3,242 yards and 24 touchdowns.

ESPN ranked Simmons, listed at 6-foot-3 and about 200 pounds, as the No. 77 prospect in the class of 2025, while On3 had him ranked No. 156.

His father, David Simmons, told 247Sports that head coach Lane Kiffin was a major factor in the flip to Ole Miss.

“I wanted a quarterback guy that was going to really develop him. I liked what he was talking about,” David said. “I think my kid can come in there and understand what they’re doing and compete right away.”

Simmons is also a Div. I baseball prospect. He told the Palm Beach Post last August that he’s a better pitcher than quarterback, as he is a southpaw that could hit 93 miles per hour at the beginning of his sophomore year. He received attention from a handful of programs including Georgia Tech, Lousville, Florida State and Vanderbilt. 247Sports wrote on Saturday that Simmons “will also play baseball in Oxford.”