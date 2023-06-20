Ava Brown wins 2022-23 Gatorade National Softball Player of the Year

The winner of the 2022-23 Gatorade National Softball Player of the Year award is Ava Brown from Lake Creek High School (Texas). Brown was presented with the trophy in a surprise ceremony at her school with friends, family and teammates present.

After Brown led her team to a second-consecutive Conference 5A state championship, Gatorade says she won the honor over half a million other softball players across the nation.

“Brown beat out nearly half a million other student-athletes who play softball nationwide, topping the list of state winners in softball who collectively boast an incredible list of accomplishments, including 30 with signed National Letters of Intent to play softball at Division I colleges/universities and 27 with a GPA of 4.0 and above.”

As a pitcher, Brown went 27-0 this past season and posted a ludicrous 0.53 earned run average. She also struck out 292 hitters and gave up just 30 walks. Brown also plays first base and does wonders at the plate. In 2022 she hit .462 with nine home runs, 65 RBI and an a .888 slugging percentage. Through her entire high school career, Brown never lost a start as a pitcher, going 81-0 and totaling 830 strikeouts.

In the classroom, Brown posted a 3.55 GPA and she volunteers as a youth softball coach and works with the local Fellowship of Christian Athletes.

Extra Inning Softball has Brown ranked third in the 2023 class. She has signed her letter of intent for the Florida Gators.

Watch the full surprise video:

