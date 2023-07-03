Avery Williamson named linebackers coach at Jackson Christian School

Avery Williamson got his start in football as a star high school player at Milan (Tenn.). From there, he moved up to play for Kentucky at the college level, then got drafted by the Tennessee Titans in 2014. For the next several years, he was one of the NFL’s most underrated off-ball linebackers.

While Williamson never made a Pro Bowl team, he played his position at a better-than-average level for a relatively long time in the NFL, where the average career only lasts three years.

After playing five seasons for the Titans, two and a half more with the New York Jets and a handful of games with the Pittsburgh Steelers, Williamson hung up his cleats at the end of the 2021 season. He ended his career in the pros with 607 tackles, 15.5 sacks, five forced fumbles, three recovered fumbles and four interceptions.

After retiring, Williamson became bored, as he admitted to The Jackson Post in a recent interview. However, it seems he’s found a way to fill the void. Williamson has been named the new linebackers coach at Jackson Christian School in Tennessee.

Williamson says his Eagles team has a lot of potential, per Brandon Shields at the Post:

“First off, this is a good team with a lot of talent and potential… But working with the linebackers and talking with them about some of my experiences and techniques and then seeing them use what I tell them on the field in practice is a great feeling. So I’m enjoying coaching and glad to be with Jackson Christian.”

Jackson Christian’s varsity team went 10-2 last season, including a 7-0 record playing at home and outscored their opponents 500-268.

