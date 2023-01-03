Basha (Ariz.) 4-star QB Desmond Williams Jr. commits to Mississippi

Teams are beginning to build up their 2024 classes as the 2023 recruiting cycle winds down.

Last week, Mississippi found a big piece of their ’24 puzzle when Basha (Ariz.) four-star dual-threat quarterback Desmond Williams Jr. announced his commitment. Williams did so with some style on his Twitter page.

Over the last three seasons as a starter, Williams has posted some impressive passing numbers. In 33 games, he’s thrown 59 touchdown passes to go with just nine interceptions, plus a 69.1% completion rate and a 129.7 QB rating. Williams is also a threat with his legs – having totaled 22 rushing touchdowns and 1,647 yards on 329 carries (five yards per attempt).

Williams (5-foot-11, 165 pounds) is ranked No. 18 among quarterbacks in his class and No. 4 overall in Arizona. He had offers from 23 other schools, including Arkansas, Michigan State and most of the Pac-12.

