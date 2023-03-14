Basketball Recruiting: 3 schools add 4-star Senior prospects

While we still don’t have a decision from Bronny James, some of the top remaining undecided Seniors in the nation are beginning to make their college commitments. Over the last few days, three schools have picked up four-star recruits for their basketball programs.

Hillcrest (Calif.) C Dennis Evans: Louisville

On Sunday, Hillcrest center Dennis Evans committed to Louisville.

The Cardinals are getting an elite shot-blocker and freakish physical specimen with a 77″ wingspan. During his varsity career, Evans averaged 5.4 blocks per game to go with 9.8 rebounds and 10.3 points per game.

Louisville has landed the commitment of 5⃣⭐️ big man Dennis Evans 🚨@swishcultures_ @JordanRichardSC pic.twitter.com/19PB9huWmZ — BallerTV (@BallerTV) March 14, 2023

Evans (7-foot-1, 210 pounds) is ranked No. 4 among centers and No. 38 overall in his class.

Evans also had offers from Minnesota, TCU, Florida State, Kansas, San Diego State, Texas, UC Riverside and Illinois. After getting his commitment, Louisville’s class of 2023 now ranks No. 12 in the nation.

Madison (MS) PG Josh Hubbard: Mississippi State

Madison point guard Josh Hubbard announced his commitment to Mississippi State the next day.

The Bulldogs won out over 12 other schools that made offers, including LSU and Ole Miss. Hubbard (5-foot-10, 180 pounds) is the top-ranked recruit in Mississippi, plus No. 15 at his position and No. 89 overall in his class.

Blytheville (Ark.) C/PF Rashaud Marshall: Ole Miss

Later in the day, Blytheville big man Rashaud Marshall announced his commitment to Mississippi.

Marshall also had offers from Arkansas State, Saint Louis, TCU, Texas A&M, Tulsa and Florida State.

Marshall (6-foot-9, 215 pounds) is also ranked as the top player in his state. Going by the composite rankings where he’s listed as a center, he’s ranked No. 11 at his position and No. 85 overall in his class.

More basketball stories

JuJu Watkins named Gatorade Girls Player of the Year

USA TODAY Sports Boys Basketball Super 25

“NBA 2k23” high school esports power rankings