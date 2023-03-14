Basketball Recruiting: 3 schools add 4-star Senior prospects

While we still don’t have a decision from Bronny James, some of the top remaining undecided Seniors in the nation are beginning to make their college commitments. Over the last few days, three schools have picked up four-star recruits for their basketball programs.
Hillcrest (Calif.) C Dennis Evans: Louisville
On Sunday, Hillcrest center Dennis Evans committed to Louisville.
The Cardinals are getting an elite shot-blocker and freakish physical specimen with a 77″ wingspan. During his varsity career, Evans averaged 5.4 blocks per game to go with 9.8 rebounds and 10.3 points per game.
Louisville has landed the commitment of 5⃣⭐️ big man Dennis Evans 🚨@swishcultures_ @JordanRichardSC pic.twitter.com/19PB9huWmZ
— BallerTV (@BallerTV) March 14, 2023
Evans (7-foot-1, 210 pounds) is ranked No. 4 among centers and No. 38 overall in his class.
Evans also had offers from Minnesota, TCU, Florida State, Kansas, San Diego State, Texas, UC Riverside and Illinois. After getting his commitment, Louisville’s class of 2023 now ranks No. 12 in the nation.
Madison (MS) PG Josh Hubbard: Mississippi State
Madison point guard Josh Hubbard announced his commitment to Mississippi State the next day.
Committed 🐶 @TiptonEdits pic.twitter.com/Kr1cBi70RU
— Josh Hubbard (@jhubb_3) March 13, 2023
The Bulldogs won out over 12 other schools that made offers, including LSU and Ole Miss. Hubbard (5-foot-10, 180 pounds) is the top-ranked recruit in Mississippi, plus No. 15 at his position and No. 89 overall in his class.
Blytheville (Ark.) C/PF Rashaud Marshall: Ole Miss
Later in the day, Blytheville big man Rashaud Marshall announced his commitment to Mississippi.
Family @CoachBeard 🔥🔥🔥 @OleMissMBB pic.twitter.com/xe117Uj4JI
— Rashaud Marshall (@Marshal1Rashaud) March 13, 2023
Marshall also had offers from Arkansas State, Saint Louis, TCU, Texas A&M, Tulsa and Florida State.
Marshall (6-foot-9, 215 pounds) is also ranked as the top player in his state. Going by the composite rankings where he’s listed as a center, he’s ranked No. 11 at his position and No. 85 overall in his class.
More basketball stories
JuJu Watkins named Gatorade Girls Player of the Year
USA TODAY Sports Boys Basketball Super 25