Bijan Robinson donates $25k to Austin Junior Jags, meets team

Former University of Texas running back Bijan Robinson continues to give back to the Austin community after making his way to the Atlanta Falcons — and the NFL Player’s Association took note of his efforts.

With a donation of $25,000 to the Austin Junior Jags football and cheerleading program, Robinson was named the Week 2 NFLPA Community MVP, according to ESPN reporter Adam Schefter. He is the third rookie in league history to earn that award, Schefter said.

Robinson also met with the players, and you can feel their excitement as he surprised them — in the video posted to marketing organization Capture Sports & Entertainment, you can hear one of the kids repeating “Bijan Robinson” non-stop like a broken record. The young athletes jumped up to hug him and dap him up.

@Bijan5Robinson surprised the Austin Jr. Jaguars by attending some of their football games recently AND donating $25,000 to their organization! The kiddos were so excited to see Bijan in their locker room & Bijan was just as happy to spend time with these amazing kids. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/tQvb26c6uQ — Capture Sports & Entertainment (@CaptureSportEnt) September 8, 2023

The Junior Jags consists of four football teams and 17 cheerleaders aged 5 to 12. It focuses on underserved Texan kids, according to the Austin American-Statesman.

The $25,000 donation will be used for new uniforms, cover the costs of field dues, and go toward the end-of-year celebration, according to the news outlet.

As part of awarding Robinson the Community MVP, the NFLPA will also donate $10,000 to a foundation of Robinson’s choice, the Statesman reported.

“Being involved in youth football is what helped me get to where I am today,” Robinson said in a statement to NBC Sports. “So I wanted to take some of the burden off these young athletes and their families heading into this year’s season.”

It certainly takes off some burden — and gives these kids a moment they’ll never forget.