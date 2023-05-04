Blue Cain on committing to Georgia: 'It just felt like home'

One of the best shooting guard prospects in the country is joining the Georgia Bulldogs. On Wednesday, IMG Academy four-star shooting guard Blue Cain announced his commitment to Georgia hoops.

Cain (6-foot-4, 180 pounds) had previously signed with Georgia Tech. He also had offers from Virginia, East Tennessee State, Howard, Penn State, South Carolina, Syracuse and Tennessee.

Going by the composite rankings, Cain is No. 11 among shooting guards, No. 8 in Florida and No. 74 nationally in his class. On3 has him ranked as high as No. 9 at his position and No. 4 in the state, though.

As his seven-star name suggests, Cain is an ice-in-his-veins shooter from three-point range and can even occasionally pull off a Steph Curry-like stunt in the clutch. Observe.

2023 4⭐️ BLUE CAIN FROM THE LOGO TO TAKE THE FIRST ROUND AT GEICO NATIONALS. THIS. IS. MARCH. WOW! pic.twitter.com/WDHXBykAqF — 24/7 High School Hoops (@247HSHoops) March 30, 2023

Unlike many long-range shooters, Cain can also put the ball on the floor and create for his teammates or finish at the rim himself.

Blue Cain been LOCKED IN this weekend 😈 @BlueCain1 @UAassociation pic.twitter.com/vvnEPVhR02 — Overtime (@overtime) July 10, 2021

Asked why he picked the Bulldogs, Cain said the school just felt like home, per Travis Branham at 247Sports:

“It just felt like home, I had a great relationship with the coaching staff and they had a plan, vision and belief in me… Just how involved they were with everybody and how hands on they were with me throughout the process.”

Cain is the highest-ranked player in Georgia’s 2023 class, just edging out Winter Haven (Fla.) four-star power forward Dylan James. Together, this group ranks No. 18 in the country.

