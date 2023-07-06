Boy who got prosthetic arm from 'Iron Man' now playing linebacker in high school

In 2014, Alex Pring was gifted a 3D-printed prosthetic arm by “Iron Man” actor Robert Downey Jr., made by student engineers at UCF. These days Pring is doing a bit of heroic work of his own.

According to Catherine Silver at Click Orlando, Pring is now playing linebacker at South Lake High School (Fla.).

Alex Pring may only have one arm, but he plays football like an Ironman | Commentary https://t.co/NuVPS2BPff pic.twitter.com/qWD1SP2uQc — Orlando Sentinel (@orlandosentinel) July 3, 2023

Obviously, that comes with unique challenges for an athlete with only one arm, but Pring overcomes it with his work ethic. He told Silver that he’s working three times as hard as anyone else.

“I have had to overcome so many things… Whether it’s in the weight room, how to tackle, how to run. It’s like learning to walk again. It’s a lot… I have put in my work. I think I am putting in three times as much work as most people.”

While it’s a long shot for any footballer, there is a precedent for Pring to follow if he has hopes of playing the game at its highest level.

Former Lakewood (Fla.) and UCF linebacker Shaquem Griffin only has one hand, and he was drafted into the NFL by the Seattle Seahawks back in 2018. He played four seasons in the league before announcing his retirement last August.

More football stories

Georgia keeps four-star OL recruit Daniel Calhoun in-state

Avery Williamson named LBs coach at Tennessee high school