Opening 2023 USA TODAY Sports/AVCA boys volleyball Super 25

As the 2023 season gets underway across the country, here is the opening USA TODAY Sports/American Volleyball Coaches Association boys volleyball Super 25.
1. Newport High School (Newport Beach, Calif.)
Region: West | Record: 14-1
2. Mira Costa High School (Manhattan Beach, Calif.)
Region: West | Record: 8-1
3. Barrington High School (Barrington, Ill.)
Region: Midwest | Record: 0-0
4. Marist High School (Chicago, Ill.)
Region: Midwest | Record: 0-0
5. Beckman High School (Irvine, Calif.)
Region: West | Record: 7-3
6. Glenbard West High School (Glen Ellyn, Ill.)
Region: Midwest | Record: 0-0
7. Archbishop Moeller High School (Cincinnati, Ohio.)
Region: Midwest | Record: 0-0
8. Roncalli High School (Indianapolis, Ind.)
Region: Midwest | Record: 0-0
9. Shaler Area High School (Pittsburgh, Pa.)
Region: Northeast | Record: 0-0
10. Cumberland Valley High School (Mechanicsburg, Pa.)
Region: Northeast | Record: 0-0
11. Shadow Ridge High School (Las Vegas, Nev.)
Region: West | Record: 7-1
12. Corona Del Mar High School (Corona Del Mar, Calif.)
Region: West | Record: 6-1
13. Loyola High School (Los Angeles, Calif.)
Region: West | Record: 4-0
14. Mater Dei High School (Santa Ana, Calif.)
Region: West | Record: 8-4
15. Highland High School (Gilbert, Ariz.)
Region: West | Record: 1-0
16. Old Bridge High School (Old Bridge, N.J.)
Region: Northeast | Record: 0-0
17. Warwick High School (Lititz, Pa.)
Region: Northeast | Record: 0-0
18. Lincoln-Way East (Frankfort, Ill.)
Region: Midwest | Record: 0-0
19. Hinsdale Central High School (Hinsdale, Ill.)
Region: Midwest | Record: 0-0
20. Torrey Pines High School (Torrey Pines, Calif.)
Region: West | Record: 6-1
21. Huntington Beach High School (Huntington Beach, Calif.)
Region: West | Record: 9-0
22. Coronado High School (Henderson, Nev.)
Region: West | Record: 8-0
23. Brother Rice High School (Chicago, Ill.)
Region: Midwest | Record: 8-0
24. St. Xavier High School (Cincinnati, Ohio.)
Region: Midwest | Record: 0-0
25. Cumberland Valley High School (Scotch Plains, N.J.)
Region: Northeast | Record: 0-0