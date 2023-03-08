Opening 2023 USA TODAY Sports/AVCA boys volleyball Super 25

As the 2023 season gets underway across the country, here is the opening USA TODAY Sports/American Volleyball Coaches Association boys volleyball Super 25.

1. Newport High School (Newport Beach, Calif.)

Region: West | Record: 14-1

2. Mira Costa High School (Manhattan Beach, Calif.)

Region: West | Record: 8-1

3. Barrington High School (Barrington, Ill.)

Region: Midwest | Record: 0-0

4. Marist High School (Chicago, Ill.)

Region: Midwest | Record: 0-0

5. Beckman High School (Irvine, Calif.)

Region: West | Record: 7-3

6. Glenbard West High School (Glen Ellyn, Ill.)

Region: Midwest | Record: 0-0

7. Archbishop Moeller High School (Cincinnati, Ohio.)

Region: Midwest | Record: 0-0

8. Roncalli High School (Indianapolis, Ind.)

Region: Midwest | Record: 0-0

9. Shaler Area High School (Pittsburgh, Pa.)

Region: Northeast | Record: 0-0

10. Cumberland Valley High School (Mechanicsburg, Pa.)

Region: Northeast | Record: 0-0

11. Shadow Ridge High School (Las Vegas, Nev.)

Region: West | Record: 7-1

12. Corona Del Mar High School (Corona Del Mar, Calif.)

Region: West | Record: 6-1

13. Loyola High School (Los Angeles, Calif.)

Region: West | Record: 4-0

14. Mater Dei High School (Santa Ana, Calif.)

Region: West | Record: 8-4

15. Highland High School (Gilbert, Ariz.)

Region: West | Record: 1-0

16. Old Bridge High School (Old Bridge, N.J.)

Region: Northeast | Record: 0-0

17. Warwick High School (Lititz, Pa.)

Region: Northeast | Record: 0-0

18. Lincoln-Way East (Frankfort, Ill.)

Region: Midwest | Record: 0-0

19. Hinsdale Central High School (Hinsdale, Ill.)

Region: Midwest | Record: 0-0

20. Torrey Pines High School (Torrey Pines, Calif.)

Region: West | Record: 6-1

21. Huntington Beach High School (Huntington Beach, Calif.)

Region: West | Record: 9-0

22. Coronado High School (Henderson, Nev.)

Region: West | Record: 8-0

23. Brother Rice High School (Chicago, Ill.)

Region: Midwest | Record: 8-0

24. St. Xavier High School (Cincinnati, Ohio.)

Region: Midwest | Record: 0-0

25. Cumberland Valley High School (Scotch Plains, N.J.)

Region: Northeast | Record: 0-0

