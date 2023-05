2023 USA TODAY Sports/AVCA boys volleyball Super 25

Two new teams enter the rankings while the top holds firm in Week 10 of the USA TODAY Sports/American Volleyball Coaches Association boys volleyball Super 25.

1. Newport Harbor High School (Calif.)

Region: West | Record: 34-2 | PR: 1

2. Clovis East High School (Calif.)

Region: West | Record: 38-3 | PR: 2

3. Moanalua High School (Hawaii)

Region: West | Record: 34-3 | PR: 3

4. Loyola High School (Calif.)

Region: West | Record: 24-2 | PR: 4

5. Glenbard West High School (Ill.)

Region: Midwest | Record: 32-1 | PR: 5

6. Shaler High School (Pa.)

Region: Northeast | Record: 15-1 | PR: 7

7. Roncalli High School (Ind.)

Region: Midwest | Record: 29-5 | PR: 8

8. Mira Costa High School (Calif.)

Region: West | Record: 31-7 | PR: 10

9. Old Bridge High School (N.J)

Region: Northeast | Record: 23-0 | PR: 11

10. Glenbrook South High School (Ill.)

Region: Midwest | Record: 31-1 | PR: 12

11. St. Xavier High School (Ohio.)

Region: Midwest | Record: 21-1 | PR: 13

12. Dock Mennonite Academy (Pa.)

Region: Northeast | Record: 21-0 | PR: 14

13. Cathedral Catholic High School (Calif.)

Region: West | Record: 22-3 | PR: 15

14. Beckman High School (Calif.)

Region: West | Record: 27-7 | PR: 16

15. Perry High School (Ariz.)

Region: West | Record: 38-6-2 | PR: 17

16. Corona Del Mar High School (Calif.)

Region: West | Record: 21-9 | PR: 9

17. De Smet Jesuit High School (Mo.)

Region: Midwest | Record: 31-1 | PR: 19

18. Coronado High School (Calif.)

Region: West | Record: 34-4 | PR: 24

19. Highland High School (Ariz.)

Region: West | Record: 37-5-2 | PR: 20

20. Southwest Miami (Miami, Fla.)

Region: South | Record: 20-2 | PR: 21

21. Winter Park High School (Winter Park, Fla.)

Region: South | Record: 21-3 | PR: 22

22. Lincoln-Way East High School (Frankfort, Ill.)

Region: Midwest | Record: 26-5 | PR: 23

23. Olympus High School (Utah.)

Region: West | Record: 14-1 | PR: 25

24. Fishers High School (Ind.)

Region: Midwest | Record: 29-5 | PR: NR

25. Barrington High School (Ill.)

Region: Midwest | Record: 31-2 | PR: NR