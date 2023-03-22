Sections

Advertisement

2023 USA TODAY Sports/AVCA boys volleyball Super 25

A new team enters the top 10 and another makes its first appearance in the latest USA TODAY Sports/American Volleyball Coaches Association boys volleyball Super 25.

Related: Latest regional rankings

1. Newport High School (Newport Beach, Calif.)

Region: West | Record: 19-1 | PR: 1

2. Loyola High School (Los Angeles, Calif.)

Region: West | Record: 12-1 | PR: 4

3. Barrington High School (Barrington, Ill.)

Region: Midwest | Record: 0-0 | PR: 2

4. Marist High School (Chicago, Ill.)

Region: Midwest | Record: 0-0 | PR: 3

5. Clovis East High School (Calif.)

Region: West | Record: 15-2 | PR: 5

6. Beckman High School (Irvine, Calif.)

Region: West | Record: 17-3 | PR: 6

7. Glenbard West High School (Glen Ellyn, Ill.)

Region: Midwest | Record: 0-0 | PR: 7

8. Shadow Ridge High School (Las Vegas, Nev.)

Region: West | Record: 14-2 | PR: 9

9. St. Xavier High School (Cincinnati, Ohio.)

Region: Midwest | Record: 4-0 | PR: 25

10. Shaler Area High School (Pittsburgh, Pa.)

Region: Northeast | Record: 0-0 | PR: 10

11. Cumberland Valley High School (Mechanicsburg, Pa.)

Region: Northeast | Record: 0-0 | PR: 11

12. Highland High School (Gilbert, Ariz.)

Region: West | Record: 10-1 | PR: 13

13. Old Bridge High School (Old Bridge, N.J.)

Region: Northeast | Record: 0-0 | PR: 14

14. Warwick High School (Lititz, Pa.)

Region: Northeast | Record: 0-0 | PR: 15

15. Corona Del Mar High School (Corona Del Mar, Calif.)

Region: West | Record: 10-4 | PR: 12

16. Mira Costa High School (Manhattan Beach, Calif.)

Region: West | Record: 10-3 | PR: 16

17. Lincoln-Way East (Frankfort, Ill.)

Region: Midwest | Record: 0-0 | PR: 17

18. Hinsdale Central High School (Hinsdale, Ill.)

Region: Midwest | Record: 0-0 | PR: 18

19. Fishers High School (Fishers, Ind.)

Region: Midwest | Record: 10-1 | PR: NR

20. Belen Jesuit High School (Miami, Fla.)

Region: South | Record: 10-0 | PR: 20

21. Archbishop Moeller High School (Cincinnati, Ohio.)

Region: Midwest | Record: 5-1 | PR: 8

22. Torrey Pines High School (Torrey Pines, Calif.)

Region: West | Record: 15-4 | PR: 21

23. Huntington Beach High School (Huntington Beach, Calif.)

Region: West | Record: 17-3 : PR: 22

24. Coronado High School (Henderson, Nev.)

Region: West | Record: 9-0 | PR: 23

25. Brother Rice High School (Chicago, Ill.)

Region: Midwest | Record: 0-0 | PR: 24

More Stories

2023 USA TODAY Sports/AVCA boys volleyball regional rankings

The best volleyball teams in the West, Midwest, South, and Northeast regions as the 2023 season nears the end of March.

Read the full article

2023 USA TODAY Sports/AVCA boys volleyball regional rankings

The best volleyball teams in the West, Midwest, South, and Northeast regions as the 2023 season begins.

Read the full article

2023 USA TODAY Sports/AVCA boys volleyball Super 25

The top boys high school volleyball teams as of March 15, 2023.

Read the full article
More Boys Volleyball