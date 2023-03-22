2023 USA TODAY Sports/AVCA boys volleyball Super 25

A new team enters the top 10 and another makes its first appearance in the latest USA TODAY Sports/American Volleyball Coaches Association boys volleyball Super 25.
1. Newport High School (Newport Beach, Calif.)
Region: West | Record: 19-1 | PR: 1
2. Loyola High School (Los Angeles, Calif.)
Region: West | Record: 12-1 | PR: 4
3. Barrington High School (Barrington, Ill.)
Region: Midwest | Record: 0-0 | PR: 2
4. Marist High School (Chicago, Ill.)
Region: Midwest | Record: 0-0 | PR: 3
5. Clovis East High School (Calif.)
Region: West | Record: 15-2 | PR: 5
6. Beckman High School (Irvine, Calif.)
Region: West | Record: 17-3 | PR: 6
7. Glenbard West High School (Glen Ellyn, Ill.)
Region: Midwest | Record: 0-0 | PR: 7
8. Shadow Ridge High School (Las Vegas, Nev.)
Region: West | Record: 14-2 | PR: 9
9. St. Xavier High School (Cincinnati, Ohio.)
Region: Midwest | Record: 4-0 | PR: 25
10. Shaler Area High School (Pittsburgh, Pa.)
Region: Northeast | Record: 0-0 | PR: 10
11. Cumberland Valley High School (Mechanicsburg, Pa.)
Region: Northeast | Record: 0-0 | PR: 11
12. Highland High School (Gilbert, Ariz.)
Region: West | Record: 10-1 | PR: 13
13. Old Bridge High School (Old Bridge, N.J.)
Region: Northeast | Record: 0-0 | PR: 14
14. Warwick High School (Lititz, Pa.)
Region: Northeast | Record: 0-0 | PR: 15
15. Corona Del Mar High School (Corona Del Mar, Calif.)
Region: West | Record: 10-4 | PR: 12
16. Mira Costa High School (Manhattan Beach, Calif.)
Region: West | Record: 10-3 | PR: 16
17. Lincoln-Way East (Frankfort, Ill.)
Region: Midwest | Record: 0-0 | PR: 17
18. Hinsdale Central High School (Hinsdale, Ill.)
Region: Midwest | Record: 0-0 | PR: 18
19. Fishers High School (Fishers, Ind.)
Region: Midwest | Record: 10-1 | PR: NR
20. Belen Jesuit High School (Miami, Fla.)
Region: South | Record: 10-0 | PR: 20
21. Archbishop Moeller High School (Cincinnati, Ohio.)
Region: Midwest | Record: 5-1 | PR: 8
22. Torrey Pines High School (Torrey Pines, Calif.)
Region: West | Record: 15-4 | PR: 21
23. Huntington Beach High School (Huntington Beach, Calif.)
Region: West | Record: 17-3 : PR: 22
24. Coronado High School (Henderson, Nev.)
Region: West | Record: 9-0 | PR: 23
25. Brother Rice High School (Chicago, Ill.)
Region: Midwest | Record: 0-0 | PR: 24