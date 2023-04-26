2023 USA TODAY Sports/AVCA boys volleyball Super 25

It’s a major shake-up in Week 7, with five new teams entering the latest USA TODAY Sports/American Volleyball Coaches Association boys volleyball Super 25.
1. Loyola High School (Los Angeles, Calif.)
Region: West | Record: 24-1 | PR: 1
2. Newport Harbor High School (Newport Beach, Calif.)
Region: West | Record: 30-2 | PR: 2
3. Clovis East High School (Calif.)
Region: West | Record: 33-3 | PR: 4
4. St. Xavier High School (Cincinnati, Ohio.)
Region: Midwest | Record: 16-0 | PR: 5
5. Beckman High School (Irvine, Calif.)
Region: West | Record: 27-4 | PR: 6
6. Moanalua High School (Honolulu, Hawaii)
Region: West | Record: 32-3 | PR: 8
7. Glenbard West High School (Glen Ellyn, Ill.)
Region: Midwest | Record: 17-1 | PR: 18
8. Fishers High School (Fishers, Ind.)
Region: Midwest | Record: 17-1 | PR: 9
9. Mira Costa High School (Manhattan Beach, Calif.)
Region: West | Record: 29-7 | PR: 15
10. Shaler Area High School (Pittsburgh, Pa.)
Region: Northeast | Record: 9-0 | PR: 10
11. Marist High School (Chicago, Ill.)
Region: Midwest | Record: 20-1 | PR: 3
12. Torrey Pines High School (Torrey Pines, Calif.)
Region: West | Record: 28-5 | PR: 16
13. Coronado High School (Henderson, Nev.)
Region: West | Record: 30-3 | PR: 7
14. Dock Mennonite Academy (Lansdale, Pa.)
Region: Northeast | Record: 13-0 | PR: 13
15. Shadow Ridge High School (Las Vegas, Nev.)
Region: West | Record: 23-4 | PR: 17
16. Olentangy Liberty High School (Powell, Ohio)
Region: Midwest | Record: 16-3 | PR: 21
17. Perry High School (Gilbert, Ariz.)
Region: West | Record: 29-6-2 | PR: 11
18. Glenbrook North High School (Northbrook, Ill.)
Region: Midwest | Record: 12-3 | PR: NR
19. Sandra Day O’Connor High School (Phoenix, Ariz.)
Region: West | Record: 32-7-1 | PR: NR
20. Highland High School (Gilbert, Ariz.)
Region: West | Record: 31-4-2 | PR: 19
21. Southwest Miami (Miami, Fla.)
Region: South | Record: 20-2 | PR: 22
22. Roncalli High School (Indianapolis, Ind.)
Region: Midwest | Record: 15-3 | PR: NR
23. Glenbrook South High School (Glenview, Ill.)
Region: Midwest | Record: 18-1 | PR: NR
24. Winter Park High School (Winter Park, Fla.)
Region: South | Record: 21-3 | PR: NR
25. Belen Jesuit High School (Miami, Fla.)
Region: South | Record: 19-2 | PR: 20