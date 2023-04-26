Sections

2023 USA TODAY Sports/AVCA boys volleyball Super 25

It’s a major shake-up in Week 7, with five new teams entering the latest USA TODAY Sports/American Volleyball Coaches Association boys volleyball Super 25. 

1. Loyola High School (Los Angeles, Calif.)

Region: West | Record: 24-1 | PR: 1

2. Newport Harbor High School (Newport Beach, Calif.)

Region: West | Record: 30-2 | PR: 2

3. Clovis East High School (Calif.)

Region: West | Record: 33-3 | PR: 4

4. St. Xavier High School (Cincinnati, Ohio.)

Region: Midwest | Record: 16-0 | PR: 5

5. Beckman High School (Irvine, Calif.)

Region: West | Record: 27-4 | PR: 6

6. Moanalua High School (Honolulu, Hawaii)

Region: West | Record: 32-3 | PR: 8

7. Glenbard West High School (Glen Ellyn, Ill.)

Region: Midwest | Record: 17-1 | PR: 18

8. Fishers High School (Fishers, Ind.)

Region: Midwest | Record: 17-1 | PR: 9

9. Mira Costa High School (Manhattan Beach, Calif.)

Region: West | Record: 29-7 | PR: 15

10. Shaler Area High School (Pittsburgh, Pa.)

Region: Northeast | Record: 9-0 | PR: 10

11. Marist High School (Chicago, Ill.)

Region: Midwest | Record: 20-1 | PR: 3

12. Torrey Pines High School (Torrey Pines, Calif.)

Region: West | Record: 28-5 | PR: 16

13. Coronado High School (Henderson, Nev.)

Region: West | Record: 30-3 | PR: 7

14. Dock Mennonite Academy (Lansdale, Pa.)

Region: Northeast | Record: 13-0 | PR: 13

15. Shadow Ridge High School (Las Vegas, Nev.)

Region: West | Record: 23-4 | PR: 17

16. Olentangy Liberty High School (Powell, Ohio)

Region: Midwest | Record: 16-3 | PR: 21

17. Perry High School (Gilbert, Ariz.)

Region: West | Record: 29-6-2 | PR: 11

18. Glenbrook North High School (Northbrook, Ill.)

Region: Midwest | Record: 12-3 | PR: NR

19. Sandra Day O’Connor High School (Phoenix, Ariz.)

Region: West | Record: 32-7-1 | PR: NR

20. Highland High School (Gilbert, Ariz.)

Region: West | Record: 31-4-2 | PR: 19

21. Southwest Miami (Miami, Fla.)

Region: South | Record: 20-2 | PR: 22

22. Roncalli High School (Indianapolis, Ind.)

Region: Midwest | Record: 15-3 | PR: NR

23. Glenbrook South High School (Glenview, Ill.)

Region: Midwest | Record: 18-1 | PR: NR

24. Winter Park High School (Winter Park, Fla.)

Region: South | Record: 21-3 | PR: NR

25. Belen Jesuit High School (Miami, Fla.)

Region: South | Record: 19-2 | PR: 20

