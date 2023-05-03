2023 USA TODAY Sports/AVCA boys volleyball Super 25

Week 8 sees four new teams enter the latest USA TODAY Sports/American Volleyball Coaches Association boys volleyball Super 25.
1. Loyola High School (Los Angeles, Calif.)
Region: West | Record: 25-1 | PR: 1
2. Newport Harbor High School (Newport Beach, Calif.)
Region: West | Record: 30-2 | PR: 2
3. Clovis East High School (Calif.)
Region: West | Record: 35-3 | PR: 3
4. Moanalua High School (Honolulu, Hawaii)
Region: West | Record: 33-3 | PR: 6
5. Glenbard West High School (Glen Ellyn, Ill.)
Region: Midwest | Record: 23-1 | PR: 7
6. Beckman High School (Irvine, Calif.)
Region: West | Record: 27-5 | PR: 5
7. Marist High School (Chicago, Ill.)
Region: Midwest | Record: 27-1 | PR: 11
8. Fishers High School (Fishers, Ind.)
Region: Midwest | Record: 23-2 | PR: 8
9. Mira Costa High School (Manhattan Beach, Calif.)
Region: West | Record: 30-6 | PR: 9
10. Shaler Area High School (Pittsburgh, Pa.)
Region: Northeast | Record: 12-0 | PR: 10
11. Torrey Pines High School (Torrey Pines, Calif.)
Region: West | Record: 31-5 | PR: 12
12. Old Bridge High School (Old Bridge, N.J)
Region: Northeast | Record: 15-0 | PR: NR
13. Roncalli High School (Indianapolis, Ind.)
Region: Midwest | Record: 20-4 | PR: 22
14. Glenbrook South High School (Glenview, Ill.)
Region: Midwest | Record: 24-1 | PR: 23
15. Shadow Ridge High School (Las Vegas, Nev.)
Region: West | Record: 24-4 | PR: 15
16. St. Xavier High School (Cincinnati, Ohio.)
Region: Midwest | Record: 17-1 | PR: 4
17. Dock Mennonite Academy (Lansdale, Pa.)
Region: Northeast | Record: 16-0 | PR: 14
18. Perry High School (Gilbert, Ariz.)
Region: West | Record: 33-6-2 | PR: 17
19. Sandra Day O’Connor High School (Phoenix, Ariz.)
Region: West | Record: 34-7-1 | PR: 19
20. De Smet Jesuit High School (St. Louis, Mo.)
Region: Midwest | Record: 27-1 | PR: NR
21. Highland High School (Gilbert, Ariz.)
Region: West | Record: 34-4-2 | PR: 20
22. Southwest Miami (Miami, Fla.)
Region: South | Record: 20-2 | PR: 21
23. Winter Park High School (Winter Park, Fla.)
Region: South | Record: 21-3 | PR: 23
24. Barrington High School (Barrington, Ill.)
Region: Midwest | Record: 18-4 | PR: NR
25. Lincoln-Way East High School (Frankfort, Ill.)
Region: Midwest | Record: 19-4 | PR: NR