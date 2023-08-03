Bradley Beal responds to rumor that Cooper Flagg beat him in 1-on-1 game

As you may or may not have seen, the latest Cooper Flagg viral moment on Twitter wasn’t a highlight. It was a rumor mentioned by former Boston Celtics player and current team analyst for NBCS Boston Brian Scalabrine that got picked up by Heavy.

“I heard a rumor that my boy Cooper Flagg was at Jayson Tatum’s camp and he was busting Brad Beal 1-on-1, and Brad Beal got mad at him. Started cussing him out,” Scalabrine apparently said on Tuesday’s Starting Lineup show. “This dude is a major trash-talker. … So I guess the rumor is that Brad Beal and him were squaring off 1-on-1 and Brad Beal was taking it lightly. It’s a high school kid. Then Cooper started giving it to him. And I guess the rumor is, Cooper started talking trash and Bradley Beal got mad. Really mad.”

There’s been a lot of squabbling about whether or not the Phoenix Suns have a super team or if Beal is no longer even a top-40 player, let alone potentially a top-20 one like he was a couple of years back, but it’s tough to believe that Flagg was cooking him — though there are truthful elements about Tatum’s camp and Flagg being a trash talker. Plus, the Montverde Academy forward is several inches taller.

Beal responded to a post on Instagram about it:

“Huh?” he wrote, with two laughing emojis and two caps.

So there you have it. Flagg didn’t bust Beal in one-on-one. Though, of course, that’s what an NBA player losing to a high school junior would say … so maybe this isn’t proof by any means …

Hopefully, Tatum himself will chime in soon to clear the air on whether Beal won or if Scalabrine is closer to a Twitter user than he is Woj.