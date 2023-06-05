Watch: 4-star PF Brandon Gardner announces commitment to USC

USC basketball is building up a special 2023 class.

A few weeks ago, they scored the highest-profile recruiting win in years as they earned a commitment from Bronny James. Bronny may not stay long before he jumps to the NBA, but for now, his presence will make the Trojans a draw for other top high school basketball recruits around the country.

Last Thursday, another blue-chip recruit joined the group. Here’s how Christ the King Regional (NY) four-star power forward Brandon Gardner announced his commitment to the Trojans on his Twitter page.

Going by the 247Sports composite rankings, Gardner (6-foot-7, 210 pounds) is No. 4 in the state of New York, No. 21 among power forwards and No. 91 nationally in the class of 2023. He had offers from 21 other programs, including St. John’s, Alabama, DePaul, NC State and Wake Forest.

USC’s class of 2023 now ranks No. 4 in the nation.

More basketball stories

Michael Porter Jr. jokes Trae Young, Brandon Roy jealous he’s in Finals

Nuggets C Nikola Jokic’s agent discovered him in a Serbian newspaper