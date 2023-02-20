Brazoswood captures 2023 NFCA Texas High School Leadoff

BRYAN, Texas — Brazoswood High completed an undefeated 6-0 run through the NFCA Texas High School Leadoff Classic on Saturday night to capture the 27th edition of the long-running event held Feb. 16-18 in the adjacent cities of Bryan and College Station, Texas.

The Bucs beat Clear Springs High, 12-9, in the championship game at Travis Midtown Park to claim the gold bracket crown after defeating Cypress Bridgeland, 5-1, in the semifinals earlier in the day, while the Chargers reached the final with a 2-1 victory over Humble Kingwood.

Brazoswood beat Pasadena Memorial, 13-0, and Houston Cypress Woods, 5-0, on Friday, and opened tournament play on Thursday with a 10-6 triumph over San Antonio Cornerstone and a 4-1 win over Houston Langham Creek. Clear Springs’ perfect run to the final included wins over Northwest Eaton (6-0), Klein (17-2), Midland (15-1) and Waco Midway (6-5).

Meanwhile, Midland was the gold consolation winner, going 4-2 for the tournament and defeating Pasadena Dobie, 4-2, in the third-place game. Plano East captured the silver bracket, 4-2, over Lucas Lovejoy, and won five of its six contests, dropping just its opener, 3-1, to Cypress Woods.

A total of 60 teams competed in the tournament, which was rebranded from the Bryan-College Station Tournament a few years ago as part of the NFCA’s high school tournament endorsement program. Thirty-two teams participated in the bracket championship division, while 28 others played a round-robin schedule. All 60 teams played two games on each of the three days, spread across 12 fields and six sites. Fifty-six of the 60 participants qualified for the playoffs last season.

The four high school locations were Bryan High, Rudder High, A&M Consolidated High and College Station High, and games were also contested at Travis Midtown Park and Veterans Park.

The NFCA currently endorses high school tournaments in Texas, California, Florida and Nebraska. If you are interested in having the NFCA endorse your high school tournament, CLICK HERE for more information.