Texas Tech lands explosive five-star Micah Hudson

Texas Tech got in-state prospect Micah Hudson to stay home, securing a commitment on Monday night from one of the top players in the 2024 recruiting class.

Hudson, a five-star wide receiver, is ranked the No. 19 player in the nation for the class of 2024 according to 247Sports. He plays for Lake Belton High School (Temple, Texas).

Coming into the week, Texas Tech had a top 30 recruiting class in the nation. Landing Hudson will likely see them jump several spots.

He held a strong offer list that included many of the nation’s top programs including Alabama, Baylor, Miami, Michigan, Mississippi State, Notre Dame and Ohio State among others. He is the first five-star recruit in Texas Tech’s class of 2024.

Last season, Hudson had 1,198 receiving yards on 65 receptions with 14 touchdowns. This year through three games, Hudson has 17 receptions for 317 yards with three touchdowns.

Hudson has good hands and is a strong route runner. He has good leaping ability and is twitchy athletic.

In the open field, he is fast and elusive with the ability to get chunks of yards with just a sliver of space.