Bronny James commits to USC men's basketball

Photo: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Bronny James has committed to USC men’s basketball, ensuring the son of LeBron James will stay close to his Los Angeles-area home and play college basketball instead of G League or in another professional league.

James committed to the Trojans on Instagram on Saturday, captioning his picture with a simple “fight on” and a V represented by the two-finger peace sign emoji. The Sierra Canyon (Chatsworth, Calif.) star chose USC over his other top two schools, Ohio State and Oregon.

The four/five-star guard entered high school with all eyes on him as the eldest son of the Los Angeles Lakers star, and he improved markedly throughout his high school career, establishing himself as a legitimate NBA prospect who is seen by some as a potential lottery pick. He finished high school ranked as a four-star guard and No. 26 player on 247Sports and a five-star player and No. 21 overall on the 247Sports Composite.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by @bronny

James has been a very good defensive player throughout his high school career despite standing at 6-foot-3. He has improved his shot over the years, and as a combo guard who frequently plays off ball, and is seen by many scouts as a potential 3-and-D player in the NBA. He showed out at the McDonald’s All-American Game, making five 3s in the all-star game.

He averaged 14 points, 5.5 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 1.8 steals per game as a senior, according to Sportsmanor.

James has the highest NIL valuation in the class of 2023 at $7.2 million, according to On3.

James’ late commitment in the recruiting cycle grants USC another star prospect to go along with five-star point guard Isaiah Collier, who is the No. 1 player on the 247Sports Composite, and four-star center Arrinten Page. With that trio, the Trojans will hope to advance deeper into the NCAA Tournament after falling the first round both of the last two years.

