Bronny James named to 13-man USA roster for Nike Hoop Summit

Bronny James intends to follow in LeBron’s footsteps and eventually play in the NBA. While there’s still a long way for him to go, Bronny checked another significant box in his journey this week, being named to the USA Roster for this year’s Nike Hoop Summit.

While LeBron has won two gold medals in the Olympics (2008 and 2012), this will be Bronny’s first time playing for USA basketball. Here is the complete 13-man team.

Waukee (Iowa) PF Omaha Biliew

Lake City (Idaho) C Blake Buchanan

Wheeler (Ga.) PG Isaiah Collier

IMG Academy (Fla.) PF Eric Dailey Jr.

Imhotep Institute (Pa.) SF Justin Edwards

Duncanville (Texas) PF Ron Holland

Sierra Canyon (Calif.) CG Bronny James

Centennial (Calif.) CG Jared McCain

West Linn (Ore.) PG Jackson Shelstad

Montverde Academy (Fla.) PF Sean Stewart

Camden (NJ) CG Dajuan Wagner Jr.

Link Academy (Texas) SG Ja’Kobe Walter

Perry (Ariz.) SF Cody Williams

James is the only player on the roster who has yet to make a college commitment. Recently he confirmed that his top three choices are Ohio State, Oregon and USC.

