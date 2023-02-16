Bronny James named to 13-man USA roster for Nike Hoop Summit

Bronny James intends to follow in LeBron’s footsteps and eventually play in the NBA. While there’s still a long way for him to go, Bronny checked another significant box in his journey this week, being named to the USA Roster for this year’s Nike Hoop Summit.
While LeBron has won two gold medals in the Olympics (2008 and 2012), this will be Bronny’s first time playing for USA basketball. Here is the complete 13-man team.
Waukee (Iowa) PF Omaha Biliew
Lake City (Idaho) C Blake Buchanan
Wheeler (Ga.) PG Isaiah Collier
IMG Academy (Fla.) PF Eric Dailey Jr.
Imhotep Institute (Pa.) SF Justin Edwards
Duncanville (Texas) PF Ron Holland
Sierra Canyon (Calif.) CG Bronny James
Centennial (Calif.) CG Jared McCain
West Linn (Ore.) PG Jackson Shelstad
Montverde Academy (Fla.) PF Sean Stewart
Camden (NJ) CG Dajuan Wagner Jr.
Link Academy (Texas) SG Ja’Kobe Walter
Perry (Ariz.) SF Cody Williams
James is the only player on the roster who has yet to make a college commitment. Recently he confirmed that his top three choices are Ohio State, Oregon and USC.
