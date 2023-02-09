Watch: Bronny James shows LeBron video he took of record-breaking shot

LeBron James broke Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s all-time scoring record earlier this week in a Lakers home loss to the Thunder.

Here’s the shot that crowned LeBron as the new scoring king of the NBA.

38,388. The shot that broke the record. LeBron James is the NBA All-Time Leading Scorer pic.twitter.com/sHSFXFkV5M — Full 360 Sports (@Full360Sports) February 8, 2023

After the game in the locker room, his son Bronny showed him the video he took of the shot.

Bronny James shows his dad the video he took of LeBron hitting the record-breaking shot. Sounds like Bronny knew the fade was coming. pic.twitter.com/FtnYKRQu6w — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) February 8, 2023

Perhaps what’s most remarkable about James’ accomplishment is the level he’s playing at. Kareem was barely averaging 10 points per game his last year in the league and had been declining for some time.

Meanwhile, James just turned 38 years old but is still averaging over 30 points per game this season. So, LeBron could keep padding his record several more years. There’s a good chance that will happen too – as James has stated he’d like to play on Bronny’s team once he (presumably) reaches the NBA.

Bronny (6-foot-3, 190 pounds) still has another level to get through, though. First he’ll have to decide on his college.

James is currently the highest-ranked uncommitted recruit (and No. 33 overall) in the class of 2023. Recently, he confirmed that his top three schools are Oregon, USC and Ohio State.

