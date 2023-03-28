Sections

Advertisement

WATCH: Bronny James' dunks at the 2023 Powerade JamFest

All eyes were on Bronny James on Monday as the 2023 McDonald’s All-American Game festivities turned to the Powerade JamFest.

The dunk contest has been a historic bullet point for many basketball greats, from Vince Cater and Zion Williamson to Blake Griffin and, of course, LeBron James.

Last year’s event threw down even more notoriety as South Carolina’s Ashlyn Watkins became the first female athlete to win the contest.

Would it be Bronny’s turn atop the high-flying talent?

His above-the-rim display certainly made a statement.

Act 2 had an assist from his brother, Bryce.

SportsCenter Next dropped in with a perfect mix of nostalgia…

… but alas, in the end, Bronny’s efforts came up short, with the Sierra Canyon (Calif.) standout needing multiple attempts to successfully complete his dunks.

He would finish in second place, just behind Duke commit Sean Stewart, which created an all-Blue Devils winners circle for the night.

Although history didn’t repeat itself, the possible chance at JamFest glory was still fun to watch!

Related

GIECO Nationals: Preview the 4 girls basketball teams competing for the championship

GIECO Nationals: Preview the 8 boys basketball teams competing for the championship

Stream or watch high school sports on-demand on the NFHS Network

More Stories

Full rosters are set for the 2023 Nike Hoop Summit

The best in U.S. boys and girls high school basketball now have matchups with the announcement of the World Teams.

Read the full article

Bronny James in images

The best of Bronny's high school basketball career

Read the full article

Watch: Kevin Love surprises Cameron Boozer with Gatorade National Player of the Year award

Watch Miami Heat forward and five-time NBA All-Star Kevin Love surprise Boozer with the award.

Read the full article
More Basketball