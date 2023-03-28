WATCH: Bronny James' dunks at the 2023 Powerade JamFest

All eyes were on Bronny James on Monday as the 2023 McDonald’s All-American Game festivities turned to the Powerade JamFest.

The dunk contest has been a historic bullet point for many basketball greats, from Vince Cater and Zion Williamson to Blake Griffin and, of course, LeBron James.

Last year’s event threw down even more notoriety as South Carolina’s Ashlyn Watkins became the first female athlete to win the contest.

Would it be Bronny’s turn atop the high-flying talent?

His above-the-rim display certainly made a statement.

BRONNY JAMES DUNK CONTEST. 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/6eglhyC3zH — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) March 28, 2023

Act 2 had an assist from his brother, Bryce.

Bronny James JUST DUNKED OVER HIS BROTHER! pic.twitter.com/7eHdpjPZ4h — 👑 Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson (@ScoopB) March 28, 2023

SportsCenter Next dropped in with a perfect mix of nostalgia…

It’s in the genes 🧬 Bronny James off to a BIG time start in the McDoanld’s dunk contest 😤 @McDAAG pic.twitter.com/cu7dWVNpkN — SportsCenter NEXT (@SCNext) March 28, 2023

… but alas, in the end, Bronny’s efforts came up short, with the Sierra Canyon (Calif.) standout needing multiple attempts to successfully complete his dunks.

He would finish in second place, just behind Duke commit Sean Stewart, which created an all-Blue Devils winners circle for the night.

Duke sweeps the competition tonight! Jared McCain wins the 3-point contest Sean Stewart wins the dunk contest 🔵😈 pic.twitter.com/GYRg9GD7bM — Ryan Lommen (@TheDukeNation) March 28, 2023

Although history didn’t repeat itself, the possible chance at JamFest glory was still fun to watch!

