Bryce James cam: Watch putback dunk, other footage from Nike EYBL

With Bronny James approaching his freshman year at USC and LeBron James reportedly expected to return to the Los Angeles Lakers next season, attention of the James family has turned toward the youngest son, Bryce.

Bryce James, a 15-year-old class of 2025 player who will attend Campbell Hall School (Valley Village, Calif.) next season, is taking part in Session 4 of the Nike EYBL session in Memphis over Memorial Day weekend. There still isn’t a whole lot of video of the youngest James son going around the internet, but Jason Munz of the Memphis Commercial Appeal, a partner of USA TODAY, captured footage of his game on Saturday with Team Strive For Greatness, which included this putback dunk:

Munz got the highs and lows of James’ game, which included some promising aspects like good trap defense, corner 3-point shooting, and plenty of athleticism, but also showed some areas of improvement, such as getting stripped on a layup in transition and avoiding contact on a different shot at the rim. James finished with nine points, according to the Commercial Appeal.

James’ recruiting profile varies based on the analyst. ESPN has him listed as a four-star prospect, while 247Sports has not given him any stars. But with his build at 6-foot-5 and 180 pounds — already taller than Bronny — along with his obvious lineage, there’s intrigue from all corners of the recruiting world.

Unrelated to his basketball skill — sneakerheads should take note of James’ shoes, a player-exclusive colorway of Ja Morant’s signature Nike sneaker called the “EYBL” Ja 1’s. Get more background on them at the Commercial Appeal.