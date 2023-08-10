Bryce James transferring from Campbell Hall to Notre Dame High School

Bryce James, the youngest son of NBA star LeBron James, is changing course on his high career again, making another switch regarding where he’ll attend school for his junior year.

The 6-foot-6 talent took to X (formerly Twitter) and shared an edited uniform photograph that highlighted his decision:

The transfer to Notre Dame High School (Sherman Oaks, Calf.) is the third stop for James—at least, in news cycles.

He was set to attend Campbell Hall in Studio City, Calif., after spending his first two years at Sierra Canyon High School in nearby Chatsworth, where his brother, Bronny, starred. The James family made a splash to accompany that transfer when they donated money toward a multimillion-dollar athletic facility on Campbell Hall’s campus.

But the soft rumors that the hoop prospect was considering Notre Dame back in June—after his decision to attend Campell Hall was announced—seem to have continued to hold the proverbial water as the summer progressed.

According to a report by LA Times’ Eric Sondheimer, head coach Matt Sargeant said James had his first practice with the team on Wednesday.

As expected, James adds more talent to the Knights’ already-packed roster. The CIF State Division 1 champs’ 2023-24 season will feature Duke commit Caleb Foster, Gonzaga commit Dusty Stromer, and Houston commit Mercy Miller—the son of rapper/entrepreneur Percy “Master P” Miller—to name a few.

One interesting note out of all this new movement: According to Sondheimer, James would have to move residences to be eligible immediately at Notre Dame. Due to CIF transfer rules, not doing so could render him a sit-out period athlete, who would be eligible on December 24.

None of this, mind you, affects the NIL contract James signed with Klutch Sports in December 2022.

