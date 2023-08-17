California high school football: How to watch the 2023 season

The Golden State has produced some of the greatest high school teams and players in history, legends of the game who have become NCAA and even NFL stars.

And California’s trend of top-tier football continues in 2023, as evident in the first release of USA TODAY Sports Super 25 regional rankings.

For fans looking to watch the state’s high school football action this season—from their area teams and beyond—the NFHS Network has you covered.

The collaboration with over 40 high school state athletic/activities associations and PlayOn! Sports allows fans to live-stream high school sports on any device, from wherever they are: 27 different regular season and postseason sports, plus other high school activities that highlight the accomplishments of student-athletes, student-broadcasters, and high schools.

