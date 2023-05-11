California HS baseball team gets humbling gesture from opponents after break-in

The Channel Islands High School (Calif.) baseball team faced an extremely awful situation in late April. According to an account by the local ABC affiliate, the door to the team’s clubhouse was busted open, and the perpetrator(s) made off with bats, gloves and other assorted baseball equipment totaling $6,000.

Unfortunate as the incident is, this story does have a silver lining.

The Channel Islands team had two games remaining on their 2023 schedule and they got an assist from their opponents. Both Rio Mesa and Oxnard high schools donated equipment for them to use during their matchups.

The team’s head coach Ronnie Marin had this to say about the gesture, per ABC.

“That was really humbling that they just gave it to us before the game started so the kids were all happy and they used it during the game…”

Channel Islands beat Rio Mesa 3-2 but ended their season with a 10-3 loss to Oxnard, finishing the season 6-14-1.

The equipment theft is still being investigated, and the team is raising money to replace what was taken.

