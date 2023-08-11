California HS baseball team has produced 4 MLB pitchers; all have thrown no-hitters

The Fullerton Union (Calif.) High School baseball team is in the news this week because of a remarkably rare claim to history. The school has produced four major league pitchers, who are the only MLB players to come out of Fullerton.

The twist is that every single one of them has thrown a no-hitter in MLB.

On Wednesday, Phillies pitcher Michael Lorenzen – in just his second start since getting traded from the Tigers – became the newest member of the club, blanking the Nationals 7-0.

Congrats to Michael Lorenzen on throwing a no-hitter!!! 💪 pic.twitter.com/tXFjl3Yp5H — Cincinnati 💔 (@CincyProblems) August 10, 2023

Lorenzen is now 7-7 on the season with a 3.23 ERA in 122.2 innings. He joins a long tradition as the first former pitcher from his high school to make the big leagues pulled off a no-hitter over 100 years ago.

Here’s the full list of no-hitters from Fullerton Union:

July 1, 1920: Walter Johnson for Washington Senators vs. Boston Red Sox

April 27, 1973: Steve Busby for Kansas City Royals vs. Detroit Tigers

June 19, 1974: Steve Busby for Kansas City Royals vs. Milwaukee Brewers

Sept. 29, 1983: Mike Warren for Oakland A’s vs. Chicago White Sox

Aug. 9, 2023: Michael Lorenzen for Philadelphia Phillies vs. Washington Nationals

More baseball stories

This photo of kids playing baseball in Bhutan is incredible

Team USA U12 baseball beats New Zealand by 42 runs

Live-stream or watch high school sports on-demand