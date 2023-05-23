California HS baseball teams decline spots in Regional Playoffs

Multiple high school baseball teams in California are declining their spots in the CIF Southern California Regional playoffs despite qualifying. JSerra, Canyon and Yorba Linda have all decided not to participate in the tournament, which begins one week from today and runs through June 3.

According to Steve Fryer at the Orange County Register, the head coach at JSerra, Brett Kay says that his players made the decision and he supports it.

“There’s only one dogpile… That’s the way the seniors want to finish it and I told them, ‘I support you guys’… The seniors are already out of school and the underclassmen have finals this week. They all said there is no better way to go out.”

Kay also said he wants to spend more time with his family.

More baseball stories

Team USA U12 player called out for missing home plate on grand slam

Photo Gallery: The best of the 2023 high school baseball season