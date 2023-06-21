Arizona State gets commitment from 4-star California quarterback

Arizona State needs to catch up in the 2024 recruiting cycle—the Sun Devils are currently ranked No. 49 in the nation—but they did get a big boost for their class of 2025 on Tuesday.

Here’s how J Serra Catholic (Calif.) four-star quarterback Michael Tollefson announced his commitment to Arizona State.

Tollefson (6-foot-1, 195 pounds) had offers from 22 other schools, including Arizona, Oregon, Washington, Washington State and Utah.

Going by the 247Sports composite rankings, Tollefson is No. 14 among quarterbacks in his class, 25th overall in the state of California and No. 222 nationally. He is the first commit for ASU’s class of 2025.

That’s still a long way off, though. For now, the Sun Devils have five players competing for the starting job, including Jaden Rashada, one of the top-10 quarterbacks in the 2023 cycle.

