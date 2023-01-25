Watch: Another 2024 blue chip recruit commits to South Carolina

South Carolina is off to a strong start building their 2024 recruiting class. Earlier this week, the No. 1 ranked offensive tackle in the class, Kam Pringle announced his commitment to the Gamecocks.

Yesterday, the school added another blue chip prospect to their ranks when Calvary Day (Ga.) four-star tight end Michael Smith announced his commitment in enthusiastic fashion:

South Carolina Commit, Michael Smith has a message for Gamecock Nation! #SpursUp @GamecockFB @CoachSBeamer @ayeemikee1_ Hear from the Calvary Day Standout tonight at 6 & 11 on @WJCLNews pic.twitter.com/JHpxo2muRe — Preston Harvey (@PharveyWJCL) January 24, 2023

South Carolina won out over 29 other programs that made Smith an offer, including repeat national champion Georgia and Alabama.

Smith told Chad Simmons at on3 that the coaching staff communicated well with him to build their relationship.

“The communication was always there with coach Beamer and coach Wright, just building relationships… As I started praying about it, the signs started to show: random people coming up and saying, ‘Hey, I see you in the South Carolina jersey’ or ‘Hey, I could see you wearing garnet and black.’ So the signs started to build and I was like, ‘Alright, that’s why’ because it has my major. I felt comfortable. It was a family environment.”

Smith (6-foot-4, 225 pounds) is ranked No. 6 among tight ends in his class and No. 134 nationally.

The Gamecocks’ class of 2024 now ranks No. 11 in the nation.

