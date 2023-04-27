Sections

5-star SF Carter Bryant commits to a 'perfect situation' at Arizona

Arizona basketball scored a huge recruiting win yesterday.

Here’s a look at Sage Hill School (Calif.) five-star small forward Carter Bryant announcing his commitment to the Wildcats via the classic unzipping of the jacket.

Bryant (6-foot-8, 225 pounds) is ranked the best overall prospect in the state of California. Going by the 247Sports rankings, he’s also the top small forward in his class and No. 4 nationally. Twenty other schools extended offers to Bryant, including Gonzaga, Louisville, Cal and Duke.

Asked why he picked Arizona, Bryant called it the perfect situation for him, according to Joe Tipton at On3.

“I chose Arizona because it was a perfect situation for me as a player… To play for a coaching staff of that experience and prestige that believes in me as a young man and player is a beautiful thing. Coach Lloyd’s system allows me to play for a program that pushes the pace and allows players one through five to make decisions. Coach (Jack) Murphy also did a wonderful job at recruiting not just me but my family and allowing me to be apart of his family and feel at home. The culture that has been built by the best fan base in the country is something that’s very hard to turn down as a player.”

Bryant is the second hard commit for Arizona’s class of 2024. The first was Compass Prep (Ariz.) four-star shooting guard Jamari Phillips. Together, they rank No. 4 in the country.

