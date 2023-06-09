Catch of the Year? Softball outfielder saves a home run, takes a shot from fence

Whoever said softball was a non-contact sport never had this happen to them.

Watch Berwick (Pa.) center fielder Katie Starr hustle back and make an awesome play on the ball, robbing the batter of what would have been a home run by reaching over the fence for the catch.

In the process, she takes a hit to the chest and gets the wind knocked out of her, but hangs on to the ball.

The two baserunners managed to tag up and score on the play, taking advantage of what might be the catch of the year by Super Sophomore Katie Starr.

(And in the world of fans being in the right spot at the right time, kudos to the camera work!)

