Chandler three-star safety Kennedy Urlacher to visit Notre Dame

Kennedy Urlacher has an official visit set for Notre Dame this offseason, according to a report by Adam Gorney at Rivals.

Urlacher is the son of former Chicago Bears linebacker and Pro Football Hall of Famer Brian Urlacher.

As for Kennedy (6-foot-0, 185 pounds), he plays safety at Chandler (Ariz.), where he’s a three-star Junior who has managed to garner 16 offers already.

According to On3, that list includes Arizona, Arizona State, California, Colorado State, Iowa, Kansas, Kansas State, Miami, Nebraska, New Mexico, Northern Arizona, Notre Dame, Penn State, Washington, Wisconsin and UNLV. Urlacher is apparently enjoying all the attention, telling Drew Schott at On3 that it’s “exciting to feel wanted.”

As you might expect if you watched his father’s career, Urlacher is billed as a physical defender and sure tackler. Rivals ranks him No. 27 at his position and No. 10 overall in Arizona. He has no national ranking as of yet.

