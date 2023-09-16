Check out Dylan Kuhl's beyond impressive pick-six on Friday night

Dylan Kuhl just refused to go down, marking one of the top players in the nation on Friday night.

A linebacker at Millard South High School (Omaha, Nebraska), Kuhl’s 48-yard pick-six was a thing of beauty. It was also the standard for tenacity as Kuhl simply refused to be tackled.

Making a nice reaction on a tipped pass, Kuhl broke four tackles on his way to the end zone. Throw in a nice little juke to get himself out from the sideline and into the open field and it was quite the return for Kuhl.

A 6-foot-, 200-pound linebacker who is a member of the 2025 recruiting class. He flashed some of his reported 4.7 speed in the return as well as some good balance as well as agility to get into the end zone. There is some nice elusiveness on display here in his return.

😎Pick 6? That’s Kuhl😎 Millard South’s Dylan Kuhl hauls in the tipped pass & would not be denied the 43-yard TD. Incredible effort after the INT from the Patriot junior DB Patriots in cruise control, up 28-0 at Gretna@MSouthFootball @DylanKuhl_ @MSHSactivities @KETV #SCTop10 pic.twitter.com/9IyMmG6VpI — Matt Foster KETV (@MattFosterTV) September 16, 2023

Millard South won on Friday night 38-7 over Gretna High School (Gretna, Nebraska). They have improved to 4-0 on the season with the win.