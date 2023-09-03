Clemson commit Nolan Hauser ties national field goal record

Following his performance on Friday night, Nolan Hauser is set to become the most prolific field goal kicker in high school football history. Not surprisingly, the Clemson commit is considered one of the top field goal kickers in the nation.

Hauser kicked two field goals this past Friday night to spearhead Hough’s 20-17 win over Dutch Fork (who won the 5A championship in South Carolina last year). The national record for field goals stands at 56, set by Texas kicker Cole Hedlund from 2011-13.

Ranked the No. 3 kicker in the country by 247Sports, Hauser committed to Clemson last November. He held offers from Maryland, North Carolina and North Carolina State.

Hough High School All-American Nolan Hauser kicked two fields goals Friday at reigning SC 5A state champion Dutch Fork to tie the national high school career record at 56. Hough beat Dutch Fork 20-17. Hauser has committed to Clemson. Below is the record-tying attempt. 📽️ Scott… pic.twitter.com/uyyVCymeGK — Langston Wertz Jr. (@langstonwertzjr) September 2, 2023

On the season, Hauser is averaging 52 yards per kickoff and 40 yards per punt.