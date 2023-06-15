Clemson continues hot streak with commitment from 4-star RB Gideon Davidson

The highest-ranked recruit who has made a college commitment public knowledge this week is Liberty Christian Academy (Va.) four-star running back Gideon Davidson.

On Wednesday, Davidson announced his commitment to Clemson like so.

Thank you Clemson for believing in me. #2025class pic.twitter.com/bxMHSplSLw — Gideon Davidson (@DavidsonGideon) June 14, 2023

Davidson (6-foot-0, 193 pounds) had offers from 18 other programs, including Auburn, Colorado, Notre Dame, Michigan and Ohio State. Going by the 247Sports composite rankings, Davidson is No. 4 among running backs, second in the state of Virginia and No. 67 nationally in the class of 2025.

This is the latest in a string of significant additions by Clemson. Since the start of June, they have also picked up commitments from Midlothian (Texas) five-star wide receiver Bryant Wesco and Jefferson (Ga.) five-star linebacker Sammy Brown, who are ranked No. 15 and 16 overall respectively in the class of 2024. They’ve also added Tampa Catholic (Fla.) four-star wide receiver TJ Moore, ranked No. 165 nationally.

Clemson’s group of 11 hard commits in the 2024 class now ranks No. 8 in the nation. Davidson is their first commitment for the 2025 cycle.

