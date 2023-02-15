Watch: Highlights for 5-star Duncanville EDGE Colin Simmons

The No. 1 ranked Edge defender in the recruiting class of 2024 is Colin Simmons from Duncanville (Texas).

On Tuesday, MaxPreps National Football Editor Zack Poff shared some highlights from Simmons’ remarkable body of work, including some absolutely ridiculous numbers from his Junior season.

Duncanville's @ColinSimmons__ is just different. Dude finished his junior season with 22.5 sacks, 33 TFL and 40+ QB hurries while leading the Panthers to their first state title since 1998. pic.twitter.com/hszpKqEOAn — Zack Poff (@Zack_Poff_MP) February 14, 2023

Simmons (6-foot-3, 225 pounds) is ranked No. 5 overall in the class of 2024.

Thirty-nine different schools have made offers, according to On3, but their prediction model has LSU (88.4%) as the heavy favorite.

More football videos

Watch: 4-star S flips commitment from TCU to Texas

Willie Nelson commits to Oklahoma State

4-star Athlete with 60 offers trims list to 15

Mahomes’ HS classmate predicted he’d win SB

Live-Stream High School Sports: NFHS Network