Watch: Highlights for 5-star Duncanville EDGE Colin Simmons

Colin Simmons

Football

By February 15, 2023 1:06 pm

The No. 1 ranked Edge defender in the recruiting class of 2024 is Colin Simmons from Duncanville (Texas).

On Tuesday, MaxPreps National Football Editor Zack Poff shared some highlights from Simmons’ remarkable body of work, including some absolutely ridiculous numbers from his Junior season.

Simmons (6-foot-3, 225 pounds) is ranked No. 5 overall in the class of 2024.

Thirty-nine different schools have made offers, according to On3, but their prediction model has LSU (88.4%) as the heavy favorite.

