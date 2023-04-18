Colorado Buffaloes sell out season tickets for the first time in 27 years

It will likely be a while before we witness any real gains on the field. However, Deion Sanders’ new-look Colorado Buffaloes are already a smash hit at the box office.

According to Sportscenter, Colorado football has sold out their season tickets for the first time in 27 years.

You can thank Sanders’ aggressive recruiting efforts for Colorado’s sudden success in ticket sales.

Coach Prime was especially busy adding talent via the transfer portal, where he brought in 27 players – more than any other college program this year.

The headliners include two-way star Travis Hunter – the top-ranked recruit from the class of 2022 and Shedeur Sanders – Deion’s son and Colorado’s projected QB1. The Buffs also added the No. 2 overall recruit from the class of 2023 – getting CB Cormani McClain to flip from Miami back in January.

Before Sanders was hired, Colorado’s class of 2023 ranked near the bottom among all Power 5 teams but now ranks No. 21 in the nation.

Colorado’s first home game is scheduled for September 9 against Nebraska.

More football stories

Top-ranked TE flip knocks Georgia off No. 1 spot

Seven four-star recruits make college commitments