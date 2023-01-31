Colorado chasing another cornerback recruit for their 2023 class

Deion Sanders has already managed to recruit the top cornerbacks in each of the last two recruiting classes to Colorado. First, Travis Hunter followed Sanders over from Jackson State, then the Buffaloes flipped Cormani McClain from his commitment to Miami.

Sanders isn’t done chasing cornerbacks, though. According to Clint Cosgrove at Rivals, Colorado is one of three schools that are in on Theodore (Ala.) corner Will James going into National Signing Day.

The other finalists are Mississippi State and Indiana. He also has offers from Southern Miss, Florida Atlantic, Louisiana-Monroe and South Alabama.

James (6-foot-0, 180 pounds) is not as highly-touted as Hunter or McClain, who were ranked first and second overall in their respective recruiting classes. However, the fact that Coach Prime is interested speaks to his potential.

While he’s technically a cornerback James has also made an impact on offense and special teams. He scored three rushing touchdowns this past season, blocked two punts and averaged 62.7 yards per kickoff return.

James is ranked No. 129 among cornerbacks in his class according to the composite rankings.

Colorado’s 2023 class was near the bottom when Sanders took over, but it’s now ranked No. 21 in the nation. If James does join them, he would be their sixth corner added in this cycle.

