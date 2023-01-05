Colorado makes top 8 schools for 4-star RB Stacy Gage

Colorado finished 2022 as the hottest recruiting item in the country. Since Deion Sanders was hired as head coach a month ago, the Buffaloes have added some high-profile names to their recruiting class of 2023, and have also put together one of the best transfer classes in college football.

The latest blue-chip prospect who says he’s considering Colorado is Wharton (Fla.) four-star running back Stacy Gage. He has 43 offers overall, but on New Years, he listed his eight final schools, including Colorado, Florida, Penn State, Oklahoma, Ohio State, USC, Alabama and Miami.

Gage (5-foot-11, 200 pounds) is ranked No. 12 at running back in his class and No. 140 overall. He had been playing at IMG Academy but transferred for his Junior year to Wharton, where he posted 704 rushing yards on 139 carries (5.1 yards per attempt) and 14 touchdowns.

