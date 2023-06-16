Commanders donation helps DC charter school start football program

The Washington Commanders will soon be under new ownership as Daniel Snyder finalizes a $6 billion-plus sale of the franchise to a group led by Josh Harris. Snyder’s reign was defined by scandal and it will take time for the team to restore its image in the community. This story should help.

According to a report by Bob Barnard at Fox 5 DC, the Commanders have made a $75,000 donation to Digital Pioneers Academy – a local charter school – enabling them to start a football program.

Commanders president Jason Wright led a large group from the org today on a visit to Digital Pioneers Academy in SE DC. The team donated $75K to help launch a DPA football team. DPA CEO Mashea Ashton pursued a team after two students and a teacher were lost to gun violence. pic.twitter.com/aUzNgGInUZ — Sam Fortier (@Sam4TR) June 14, 2023

In a statement, Washington’s team president Jason Wright called it a privilege.

“We are so privileged to be able to share and invest in the football program here and the entire school because football is great. Everybody here believes in football… For us, it’s easy. It provides a living for us and all of that but more importantly, it teaches you to work through adversity.”

The pending sale of the team could be completed as soon as July, according to Ben Standig at the Athletic.

