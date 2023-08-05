Cooper Flagg has addressed the Bradley Beal/Brian Scalabrine rumor

Brian Scalabrine, a former Celtics player and current team analyst, shared a rumor he heard that high school junior Cooper Flagg, who has an argument as the best prospect in the nation regardless of class, beat NBA all-star Bradley Beal during a 1-on-1 game at Jayson Tatum’s camp.

It led the basketball discourse cycle for 24 hours, as tens of thousands of people liked and retweeted posts about it. Beal himself commented and said it didn’t happen. But still, some (apparently) wondered — was Beal lying to save face?

Flagg has cleared the air altogether, telling Bleacher Report that not only was it “fake business,” he and Beal never played one-on-one.

"Me and Brad Beal never played one-on-one. I got no beef with Brad." Cooper Flagg sets the record straight💯 @Cooper_Flagg pic.twitter.com/VxMmGSYAva — B/R Hoops (@brhoops) August 5, 2023

And that puts an end to the dumbest (and funniest) basketball story of the month. We love the NBA offseason!

Scal, we’d love to hear who told you the rumor … it sounds like you may need a new source.