Cooper Flagg's Nike EYBL Memphis Session is going incredibly well

A triple-double on Saturday. A 45-point outing on Sunday. All in a (long) weekend’s work for incoming Cooper Flagg, whose sophomore year of high school is barely behind him.

Flagg, ranked as the No. 2 player in the class of 2025 on the 247Sports Composite Rankings, is churning out masterful performances at the Memphis Session of the Nike EYBL this weekend. On Saturday, according to SportsCenter NEXT, he posted 27 points, 17 rebounds, and 11 assists for Maine United. He also had four blocks, according to Overtime. Watch him weave through traffic, finish hard at the rim and make a good pass in transition below in SportsCenter’s highlight footage.

Cooper Flagg (No. 2 ESPN 60) erupted for a triple trouble scoring 27pts, 17rebs, and 11ast to lead his team to a victory! @NikeEYB @maine_united_1 I @Cooper_Flagg I @MVABasketball pic.twitter.com/pLLrfdn1JO — SportsCenter NEXT (@SCNext) May 27, 2023

The next morning, Flagg continued his rampage of the session, going for 45 points, 14 rebounds, eight assists, and four blocks.

Cooper Flagg (No. 2 ESPN 60) erupts for another monster game in Memphis Session 4️⃣ @nikeeyb 🍿@maine_united_1 I @Cooper_Flagg pic.twitter.com/5wbe1CMpRg — SportsCenter NEXT (@SCNext) May 28, 2023

Listed as 6-foot-8 and 195 pounds, Flagg attends Montverde Academy (Fla.) Last season as a sophomore, he posted averages of 9.8 points, 5.4 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 1.6 steals and 2.2 blocks, according to MaxPreps. As a junior, he should be an even more prominent face of the perennial championship contender.