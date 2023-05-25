Corner Canyon QB Isaac Wilson stays in-state, commits to Utah

Corner Canyon (Utah) four-star quarterback Isaac Wilson had offers from 19 different college football programs, including Arizona, Arizona State, BYU, Louisville, Miami, Minnesota, Oregon, UCLA and Washington State.

On Wednesday Wilson made the call, deciding to stay in-state and commit to the University of Utah.

I’m committing to Utah!!! Thanks to everyone that has helped me through this process. #goutes pic.twitter.com/jvE0sYYkQA — Isaac Wilson (@Isaac_kawika) May 25, 2023

Wilson (6-foot-0, 190 pounds) is the younger brother of Zach Wilson, who played at BYU for three years and is currently a quarterback for the New York Jets. He had been their starter but will be backing up four-time NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers this year following his trade from the Green Bay Packers.

For what it’s worth, Isaac has a higher rating than his brother did at this stage. Going by the composite rankings, Wilson is the second-best prospect overall in Utah and is No. 22 among quarterbacks in his class (2024).

In 14 games last season, Wilson led his team to an 11-3 record and posted 3,774 passing yards and 40 touchdowns plus another 695 yards and five scores as a rusher.

Utah has won the last two Pac-12 championships. However, their recruiting class of 2024 has just four hard commits including Wilson. This group ranks No. 48 in the nation. Wilson should have a chance to replace Cameron Rising as their starting QB after next season.

