Cy-Fair 2024 QB Trey Owens commits to Texas

Texas has put together one of the top 2023 recruiting classes in the nation, highlighted by No. 1 overall recruit, quarterback Arch Manning. Even though Manning projects to be the Longhorns’ starter for the next few years, you can never have too many options at quarterback and the hustle for the next one never stops.

On that subject, they may already have their QB for the class of 2024. Cy-Fair (Texas) QB Trey Owens announced that he’s committed to Texas.

Owens (6-foot-4, 200 pounds) is a three-star recruit who is ranked No. 34 among quarterbacks in his class and No. 69 in the state.

He told 247 Sports that he loves coach Steve Sarkisian and his staff:

“I feel like they’ve been super honest with me throughout the process. They took their time recruiting with me. I thought that was cool they were honest with me about things I needed to fix and it really pushed me because that wasn’t the offer I wanted.”

If nothing else, Owens comes equipped with a big arm.

Newest #Texas QB commit Trey Owens can sling it. Stands right in the face of pressure, delivers a dot for a TD. Big arm, big potential. pic.twitter.com/egrll68x1X — CJ Vogel (@CJVogel_TFB) January 11, 2023

In 11 games as a Junior, he totaled 2,840 passing yards, 34 touchdowns and just six interceptions.

Owens is the third commit for their class of 2024. The others are four-star athlete Hunter Moddon and four-star cornerback Jaden Allen.

More recruiting news

Top ’24 QB Dylan Raiola: ‘Georgia is the cream of the crop’

5-star OT Kadyn Proctor took less NIL money for Alabama