Gulliver Prep 4-star QB Davi Belfort: Virginia Tech 'felt like the place for me'

Virginia Tech finally got the first commitment for their 2024 recruiting class yesterday.

Here’s how Gulliver Prep (Fla.) four-star quarterback Davi Belfort announced his commitment to the Hokies on Twitter.

Virginia Tech won out over 28 other teams that made offers, including Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Michigan, Oregon and Tennessee. Belfort told On3’s Chad Simmons that it felt like the place to be during his first visit.

“From the first time I stepped on campus there, it felt different, I was there for the first time in November and I find of knew then. It just felt like the place for me. God told me that was the place… What really set Virginia Tech apart was the family vibe, I don’t know how else to describe what it is like up there. I just clicked with the coaches and the players right away and it was easy. That family vibe is what put them over the top.”

In 19 career high school games, he’s totaled 3,772 yards, throwing 33 touchdown passes, 12 interceptions and has a QB rate of 112.1. He’s added another 587 yards and eight touchdowns on 95 carries as a rusher.

Belfort (5-foot-10, 185 pounds) is ranked No. 27 among quarterbacks in his class and No. 65 overall in the state of Florida.

