Sections

Advertisement

Gulliver Prep 4-star QB Davi Belfort: Virginia Tech 'felt like the place for me'

Virginia Tech finally got the first commitment for their 2024 recruiting class yesterday.

Here’s how Gulliver Prep (Fla.) four-star quarterback Davi Belfort announced his commitment to the Hokies on Twitter.

via @DaviBelfort

Virginia Tech won out over 28 other teams that made offers, including Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Michigan, Oregon and Tennessee. Belfort told On3’s Chad Simmons that it felt like the place to be during his first visit.

“From the first time I stepped on campus there, it felt different, I was there for the first time in November and I find of knew then. It just felt like the place for me. God told me that was the place… What really set Virginia Tech apart was the family vibe, I don’t know how else to describe what it is like up there. I just clicked with the coaches and the players right away and it was easy. That family vibe is what put them over the top.”

In 19 career high school games, he’s totaled 3,772 yards, throwing 33 touchdown passes, 12 interceptions and has a QB rate of 112.1. He’s added another 587 yards and eight touchdowns on 95 carries as a rusher.

Belfort (5-foot-10, 185 pounds) is ranked No. 27 among quarterbacks in his class and No. 65 overall in the state of Florida.

More football stories

Michigan adds 2 highly-ranked recruits from Ohio

Three-star QB Danny O’Neil commits to Colorado

More Stories

Colin Simmons

Texas hosting Duncanville 5-star EDGE Colin Simmons this weekend

Texas is hosting Duncanville's five-star edge recruit Colin Simmons for an official visit this weekend.

Read the full article
Jordan Marshall

2 top prospects from Ohio commit to Michigan's class of 2024

Michigan has had the best week so far in the recruiting business.

Read the full article

High school football coach at the center of prayer debate gets reinstated, receives $1.7 million settlement

Kennedy was terminated from his coaching position after he continued post-game prayers with students.

Read the full article
More Football